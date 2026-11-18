By Tom Lotshaw ( November 18, 2026, 5:23 PM EST) -- An Indian man whose asylum application was deemed frivolous had no success challenging the denial at the Board of Immigration Appeals, which called his arguments hypothetical, nonsensical and unpersuasive and found him permanently ineligible for immigration benefits....
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