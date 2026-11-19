By Jack Rodgers ( November 19, 2026, 4:39 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP has hired two former Weil Gotshall & Manges LLP lawyers who had joined their former firm in October, and who focus their practices on energy infrastructure projects and the tax and corporate transactional work included in them, the firm has announced....
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