Pa. Justice Questions Traffic Stop Policy Challenged By Union
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( November 18, 2026, 6:25 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice on Wednesday indicated that Philadelphia's policy prohibiting traffic stops solely for things like broken taillights might encourage municipalities to overrule the statewide Motor Vehicle Code to selectively enforce the law....
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