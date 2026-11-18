By Kellie Mejdrich ( November 18, 2026, 4:53 PM EST) -- Russell Investments Trust Co., formerly a target-date fund provider for a casino company's employee 401(k) plan, has agreed to pay $14.8 million to end a class action filed in Nevada federal court from casino workers alleging the company mismanaged their retirement plan by offering and retaining underperforming investments....
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