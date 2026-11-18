By Zak Kostro ( November 18, 2026, 4:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Tax Court improperly dismissed for lack of jurisdiction a commercial truck driver's late-filed petition challenging her tax bill, she told the Fifth Circuit, arguing the filing deadline is not jurisdictional and is flexible under federal tax law....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.