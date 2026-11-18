By Dani Kass ( November 18, 2026, 6:07 PM EST) -- Three lawmakers who are the biggest allies to the intellectual property community will not be returning to Congress in 2027, and attorneys say they're concerned no one will be stepping up to prioritize patent law to the extent that those Republicans have....
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