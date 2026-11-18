Taro Reups Claim That $200M MDL Deal Bars AGs' Claims
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( November 18, 2026, 6:43 PM EST) -- Taro Pharmaceuticals has told a Connecticut federal judge that a $200 million settlement it struck with plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation warrants blocking a separate swath of price-fixing claims from state enforcers....
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