By Ganesh Setty ( November 18, 2026, 9:29 PM EST) -- Nearly 20 states and over 140 local communities and elected officials urged the Tenth Circuit to reject the Trump administration's challenge to Colorado's and Denver's sanctuary immigration policies, saying such policies make communities safer and federal law does not preempt them....
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