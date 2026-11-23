By Jim Bowman and Jared Ginsburg ( November 23, 2026, 6:02 PM EST) -- Ever since a February 2025 U.S. Department of Justice memorandum sharply limited criminal enforcement of the Foreign Agents Registration Act and its sister statute, Title 18 of the U.S. Code, Section 951, to conduct akin to traditional espionage, many companies, nonprofits, law firms, lobbying and public relations firms, and other individuals and entities with foreign ties, have been left to wonder whether a decade of heightened criminal enforcement over alleged foreign influence is over....
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