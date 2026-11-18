UK Launches Formal Probe Of Outsourcers' £3.1B Deal
By Dawood Fakhir ( November 18, 2026, 7:15 PM GMT) -- Britain's antitrust regulator on Wednesday launched a formal probe into outsourcing giant OCS Group International Ltd.'s planned £3.1 billion ($4.2 billion) acquisition of rival Mitie Group PLC to see how the deal could harm competition in the U.K....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.