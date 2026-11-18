Calif. Appellate Court Upholds Abortion Cost-Sharing Ban
By Danielle Ferguson ( November 18, 2026, 7:33 PM EST) -- A California appellate panel upheld a state law barring health plans from imposing deductibles and copays on abortion services, finding challengers to the Accessibility Act of 2022 did not show it impairs women's constitutional right to choose whether to continue a pregnancy or unlawfully encourage women to choose abortion....
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