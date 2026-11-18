By Lauren Berg ( November 18, 2026, 10:35 PM EST) -- Build-A-Bear Workshop's top brass overstated the stuffed animal company's 2026 projected revenues by playing up product placement in Walmart stores, a deal that was ultimately not renewed, leading to a drop in share price that hurt investors, according to a proposed class action filed Tuesday in Missouri federal court....
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