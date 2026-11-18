By Madeline Lyskawa ( November 18, 2026, 9:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs engaged in unequal discussions between two service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses competing for a $43 million contract to provide blank marble upright headstones, according to a decision issued by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. ...
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