Fla. Judge OKs Swiss Co.'s $25M Award In Soybean Dispute
By David Minsky ( November 19, 2026, 4:19 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge approved a Switzerland company's petition to enforce a $25 million arbitration award in a dispute over undelivered soybean meal cargo after the seller failed to appear in court....
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