By Elaine Briseño ( November 19, 2026, 2:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office encouraged Congress to reauthorize, or replace, a 2023 law that established minimum requirements for data centers used by federal agencies, saying it was necessary to ensure the systems are secure and reliable....
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