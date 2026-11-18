9th Circ. Doubts XAI's Challenge To Calif.'s AI Disclosure Law
By Dorothy Atkins ( November 18, 2026, 8:31 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel appeared skeptical Wednesday about xAI's bid to block a California law requiring artificial intelligence companies to disclose certain information about the data used to train their models, with the judges citing recent Ninth Circuit decisions upholding disclosure laws related to drug pricing and climate change....
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