By Joyce Hanson ( November 20, 2026, 7:46 PM EST) -- A little more than a week after a New York federal court refused to toss or transfer Ukrainian state-owned Oschadbank's suit seeking to enforce an 8-year-old $1.1 billion arbitral award against Russia, the country is now arguing it is "indisputable" that it has not been properly served in the litigation....
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