By Bryan Koenig ( November 18, 2026, 7:03 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit has refused to revive an antitrust lawsuit from California cardholders accusing JPMorgan, Citibank and other major banks of conspiring with Visa and Mastercard to fix debit and credit card interchange fees, agreeing Wednesday that the consumer plaintiffs are too far removed from the actual transactions....
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