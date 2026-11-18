By Emily Field ( November 18, 2026, 10:41 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday ruled that the father of a child suing Roblox, Fortnite developer Epic Games and Xbox maker Microsoft for allegedly hooking kids on video games must resolve the case in arbitration, finding that there was not sufficient evidence that another household member agreed to their terms of service....
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