By Lauren Berg ( November 18, 2026, 11:28 PM EST) -- An Irish national is accused of breaking into and causing tens of millions of dollars in damage to a U.S. military plane parked at an airport in Ireland, rendering the $60 million aircraft inoperable, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday in New York federal court....
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