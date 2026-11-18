By Katherine Smith ( November 18, 2026, 6:43 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday reversed an Arizona district court's judgment favoring a chauffeur company in a collective and class action brought by the company's drivers, ruling that the district court erred by barring workers from pursuing overtime claims under state law and seeking civil penalties....
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