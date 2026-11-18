9th Circ. Doubts SF Workers' Bid For Back Pay In Vax Fight
By Bonnie Eslinger ( November 18, 2026, 6:56 PM EST) -- Two judges on a Ninth Circuit panel appeared skeptical Wednesday that San Francisco municipal workers were entitled to back pay after a previous Ninth Circuit panel ordered them reinstated while they litigate their dispute over San Francisco's COVID-19 vaccination policy....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.