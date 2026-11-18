By Lauraann Wood ( November 18, 2026, 6:26 PM EST) -- An Illinois laboratory executive has pled not guilty to charges claiming he fabricated roughly 380,000 false negative results in a $66 million COVID-19 testing fraud scheme, with his attorney telling Law360 on Wednesday that he expects the executive will be "swiftly exonerated."...
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