By Matthew Santoni ( November 18, 2026, 2:41 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission asked the Third Circuit to vacate an order that it pay $3 million toward a publishing firm's legal bills, arguing Wednesday that the firm's owner was the driving force behind the litigation and was a multimillionaire ineligible for a fee award under the Equal Access to Justice Act....
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