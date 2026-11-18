By Bryan Koenig ( November 18, 2026, 5:28 PM EST) -- The New Jersey attorney general's federal court antitrust case against Amazon.com Inc. is a first-of-its kind suit by an enforcer trying to protect sellers of driver labor, not buyers of goods, in what observers say is an allegation that stretches the reach of the Sherman Act....
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