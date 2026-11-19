Polaris To Pay $1M To Calif., Minn. In Data Privacy Settlements
By Allison Grande ( November 19, 2026, 10:01 AM EST) -- The California Privacy Protection Agency and Minnesota's attorney general announced Thursday they had hit the recreational vehicle manufacturer Polaris with more than $1 million in penalties to resolve claims over how the company handled consumers' requests for the handling of their personal data....
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