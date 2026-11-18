By Nadia Dreid ( November 18, 2026, 8:11 PM EST) -- Far-right news outlet Newsmax sued Wednesday in California federal court to undo Fox Corp.'s $22 billion purchase of smart TV maker Roku Inc., telling a federal court that Fox only offered the U.S. Justice Department a handful of tepid commitments to assuage competition concerns that it has declined to make binding....
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