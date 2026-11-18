By Brian Steele ( November 18, 2026, 9:22 PM EST) -- A federal judge has agreed to accept an amicus brief proposed by dozens of counties, cities and elected officials in the U.S. who support a Connecticut state law limiting cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, which the U.S. Department of Justice is challenging as unconstitutional....
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