By Chris Villani ( November 18, 2026, 5:14 PM EST) -- Massachusetts employers are facing additional compliance hurdles and potentially more litigation after the state's top court ruled that noncompete agreements in the state are not valid if signed by an employer's parent company rather than the employer itself, experts told Law360....
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