By Benjamin Morse ( November 18, 2026, 6:32 PM EST) -- Truck drivers accusing construction companies of underpaying them on public projects can proceed as a class, a New Jersey state appeals court ruled Wednesday, finding the companies could not enforce arbitration agreements that were obtained from the workers after the litigation began....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.