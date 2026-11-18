By Jessica Corso ( November 18, 2026, 9:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's loss of staff over the past two years has contributed to sinking morale and a delay in reporting information to investors and to Congress, according to a report from the agency's inspector general released Wednesday....
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