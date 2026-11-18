Texas Appeals Court Weighs $10M Judgment Against Dynata
By Spencer Brewer ( November 18, 2026, 9:02 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court on Wednesday pressed a staffing company to explain whether a liability cap in its contract with market research company Dynata LLC should have resulted in a lower sum than the $10 million judgment the staffing company netted at the trial court....
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