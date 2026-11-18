By Ben Zigterman ( November 18, 2026, 9:48 PM EST) -- Photo licensing company Getty Images argued in bankruptcy court Wednesday that an official equity committee does not need to be appointed in its Chapter 11 case, contending that minority investors are already ably represented and that equity holders are not expected to receive a meaningful distribution....
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