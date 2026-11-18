NYCLU Releases NY Court Admins' Secret Memos To Judges
By Frank G. Runyeon ( November 18, 2026, 7:13 PM EST) -- The New York Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday released secret guidance sent to state judges in internal legal memos from the New York State Office of Court Administration after the state court administrators lost a five-year court battle to keep them confidential....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.