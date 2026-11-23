By Todd Harrison and Claudia Lewis ( November 23, 2026, 4:57 PM EST) -- On Oct. 30, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. published a notice of availability in the Federal Register announcing a draft enforcement discretion policy regarding Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act Section 503A compounding using six peptide bulk drug substances....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.