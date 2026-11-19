By Patrick Hoff ( November 19, 2026, 1:50 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge refused to sanction a former JPMorgan Chase employee who claimed he was harassed because of his Nepali heritage, ruling it would be premature for the court to consider the financial giant's argument that the worker completely fabricated his allegations....
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