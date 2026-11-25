By Joseph Silvia ( November 25, 2026, 1:02 PM EST) -- Intercompany service agreements in bank holding company structures routinely allocate risk through indemnities, and, given the developing focus of the federal bank regulatory agencies on so-called material financial risk, reconsidering certain areas of key regulations is critical. This article considers indemnification matters between a bank and its parent holding company, where material financial risk may develop....
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