By Stewart Bishop ( November 24, 2026, 3:24 PM EST) -- A federal jury in Brooklyn on Tuesday convicted Huawei of a scheme to bolster its bottom line through rampant intellectual property theft, sanctions violations and lies to banks and U.S. officials about its business practices, but acquitted the Chinese telecommunications giant on the top charge of a racketeering conspiracy. ...
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