By Jarek Rutz ( November 18, 2026, 5:55 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court has upheld a ruling blocking lender StarTop Investments LLC from enforcing $20.4 million in security interests tied to loans to collapsed technology company Bitwise Industries, leaving intact findings that the lender knew the loans were unauthorized and destroyed evidence....
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