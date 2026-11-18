VLSI Says Calif. Intel Patent Trial Can't Wait For WDTX
By Theresa Schliep ( November 18, 2026, 10:17 PM EST) -- VLSI Technology has told a California federal court it shouldn't indefinitely pause its patent infringement suit against Intel Corp. and should move ahead to trial, saying the litigation can't wait for the Western District of Texas to address a licensing issue that then-U.S. District Judge Alan Albright left unresolved in a related case....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.