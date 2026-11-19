By Grace Elletson ( November 19, 2026, 1:28 PM EST) -- The Life Insurance Co. of North America has struck a deal to end a worker's suit claiming the insurer violated federal benefits law by declining to pay out her disability policy after long COVID left her unable to work, according to a Florida federal court filing....
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