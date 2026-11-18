By Elliot Weld ( November 18, 2026, 8:41 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Wednesday upheld an injunction against dental product company Grin Natural from using the "GRIN" mark after it was sued by dental floss maker Sacks Holdings Inc., with one judge writing that he would have ruled for Grin Natural if it had argued differently....
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