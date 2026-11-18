By Hope Patti ( November 18, 2026, 6:52 PM EST) -- An insurer hit back at a Chubb unit's suit seeking to recoup costs paid to defend the Los Angeles Angels against 2021 litigation over the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, telling a California federal court that it had no duty to defend the franchise until August 2025....
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