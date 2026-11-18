By Rae Ann Varona ( November 18, 2026, 11:43 PM EST) -- A West Virginia federal judge who oversaw the first federal bellwether in multidistrict opioid litigation has again ruled in favor of the nation's three largest drug distributors, finding Wednesday, after a Fourth Circuit reversal, that a West Virginia county failed to prove prescription opioids had been diverted while under the distributors' control....
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