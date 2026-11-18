Crypto Fraudster Loses Bid To Toss Judge From SEC Case
By Bonnie Eslinger ( November 18, 2026, 11:17 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday denied a bid by a cryptocurrency company founder convicted of fraud and money laundering to remove the judge on the criminal case from overseeing litigation brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg "has not shown either such deep-seated favoritism or antagonism."...
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