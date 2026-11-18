By Bonnie Eslinger ( November 18, 2026, 10:37 PM EST) -- Three Senate Democrats sent letters Thursday to Apple, Google and Meta over apps that use artificial intelligence to create sexual images of women and children without consent, pressing the tech giants to explain why their enforcement systems have "failed" and what measures they'll take to enforce their own policies....
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