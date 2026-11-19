By James Malackowski ( November 19, 2026, 5:33 PM EST) -- On Nov. 13, routine work on the Federal Aviation Administration's telecommunications network appears to have helped bring American air travel to a halt. The FAA's preliminary account identified two relevant locations: a remote radio site in Arkansas where a contractor had installed a new router, and a radar site in Texas. The agency cautioned that the root cause remained under investigation.[1]...
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