By Frank Toddre ( November 23, 2026, 4:07 PM EST) -- Bad faith claims frequently arise when an insured believes an insurer undervalued a claim or failed to pay benefits quickly enough. Put succinctly, the plaintiff will often argue the carrier knew the claim was worth more than it offered, and the proof is in the file....
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