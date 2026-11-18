Ex-Uber Driver's Arson Retrial In Palisades Fire Heads To Jury
By Craig Clough ( November 18, 2026, 8:44 PM EST) -- A California federal jury began deliberations Wednesday in the retrial of an Uber driver accused of starting the blaze that became the deadly Palisades Fire after prosecutors pointed to cellphone records they say place him at the fire's origin while the defendant's attorney said it's a weak case built on "fragments."...
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