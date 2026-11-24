By Jesse Rubinstein, Frank Ditta and Steven Ficurilli ( November 24, 2026, 2:47 PM EST) -- On Sept. 16, the Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate for the first time since 2023, lifting the target range to 3.75%-4%. The 10-year Treasury yield has pushed past 5%, reaching roughly 5.3% in early October, and the 30-year hit its highest level since 2004....
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